9
Menu
News

All SHS students to receive free tablets this year – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Mahamudu BawumiaDr Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans by the government to distribute free electronic tablets to all Senior High School (SHS) students across the country.

Dr Bawumia says the move forms part of the government’s digitization agenda.

The tablet, according to the Vice President will serve as alternative textbooks for the students.

The Vice President was speaking at this year’s New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon.

“This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets which are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies. That’s a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed.”

There are also plans to make free internet access to Senior High Schools and Tertiary institutions to improve teaching and learning.

The government has said it has already awarded the contract for the first batch of Wi-Fi installations to begin in some second cycle and tertiary institutions as part of the project.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Related Articles: