All SHS students to receive free tablets this year – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans by the government to distribute free electronic tablets to all Senior High School (SHS) students across the country.

Dr Bawumia says the move forms part of the government’s digitization agenda.



The tablet, according to the Vice President will serve as alternative textbooks for the students.



The Vice President was speaking at this year’s New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon.

“This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets which are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies. That’s a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed.”



There are also plans to make free internet access to Senior High Schools and Tertiary institutions to improve teaching and learning.



The government has said it has already awarded the contract for the first batch of Wi-Fi installations to begin in some second cycle and tertiary institutions as part of the project.