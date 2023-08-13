All about Theresa Oppong-Beeko: One of Ghana's richest women revolutionizing real estate

Ghana's 2nd richest woman, Theresa Oppong-Beeko

In the echelons of Ghana's wealthiest, Theresa Oppong-Beeko shines as the country's second richest woman, boasting of a staggering net worth of US$420 million.

Her journey from financial challenges to spearheading a real estate empire has not only reshaped the industry but has become a symbol of empowerment and success.



The seeds of Theresa Oppong-Beeko's remarkable story were sown when she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Ghana, Legon, back in 1985.



However, her path to prosperity was not without its hurdles. An early foray into fishing as her initial business venture left her grappling with a substantial debt of US$2.5 million, an obstacle that would eventually become a stepping stone to her unparalleled success.



Determined to overcome adversity, Oppong-Beeko returned to the University of Ghana to pursue a Master's program in Business Administration. This decision proved pivotal, as she emerged as the Best Marketing Student in 1990, a testament to her dedication and acumen. During this period of academic enrichment, her affinity for construction and building projects began to take root.



The year 1994 marked a turning point in Oppong-Beeko's journey. Fueled by her passion and an acute understanding of the Ghanaian housing market, she founded the Manet Group.

As a woman defying stereotypes, Oppong-Beeko stands at the pinnacle of Ghana's real estate and hospitality sectors, where the path is predominantly trodden by men.



Under her visionary leadership, the group has emerged as one of the most formidable players in the real estate industry. Manet Group's impressive portfolio includes Manet Housing Limited, which has contributed over 1,800 homes to the landscape, as well as the iconic Manet Twin Towers in Airport City.



Manet Group's influence extends even further, encompassing entities such as Manet Beach Paradise, a thriving three-star Hotel Resort, and Manet Construction Limited, a distinguished Civil Engineering Company. This entrepreneurial force also spearheaded the development of Manet Court in East Airport, Manet Palms in East Legon, and Manet Ville in East Airport, each bearing her indelible mark.







One of the most significant milestones in Oppong-Beeko's journey was the development of the US$22 million Manet Twin Towers, an architectural marvel that solidified her standing in the industry. The edifice, commissioned in 2010, showcased her relentless pursuit of excellence and her desire to claim the top spot in the industry.

Currently, Theresa Oppong-Beeko holds not just a prominent position in Ghana's economic landscape but also a place on the Board of Directors for AI Energy Group; a service provider of distinction. Her success story transcends financial achievements, symbolizing the empowerment of women in business.



Theresa Oppong-Beeko's journey has resilience, determination, and visionary leadership. Her ascent from financial difficulties to transforming Ghana's real estate terrain is a testament to the boundless potential that resides within the human spirit.







