All about the 'time with high schoolers' project by the Abuburo Nkosuah Foundation

Some members of the Abuburo Nkosuah Foundation

Source: Abuburo Nkosuah Foundation

On the 28th of July 2023, the Abuburo Nkosuah Foundation embarked on a mentorship project at the Akraman M A basic school, Akraman Nsawam dubbed 'Time With High Schoolers'.

'Time With High Schoolers' is one of the four yearly projects by the Abuburo Nkosuah (A.N) Foundation which focuses on mentoring high schoolers (junior and senior high) in rural areas and some selected urban centres.



As part of this year's project, sanitary towels were given to the girls' club of the Akraman MA basic school which captures girls in the upper primary to junior high school.



The executives of the foundation extend their appreciation to the headmaster and teachers for their warm welcome, creating a conducive atmosphere for a smooth project and also for the good work they are doing in Akraman MA basic school.



A special thank you to Madam Amazing Grace Anim-Yeboah (Director, Business Banking - Absa Bank Ghana) for joining and gracing the project that day

The Abuburo Nkosuah (A.N) Foundation is a non-governmental organisation that seeks to help achieve SDG goals 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9 and 13. The organisation aims to do this through its major targets which are the youth, mothers and children.



The foundation also seeks to give special attention to those from the deprived and or rural areas through mentorship, public health talks and other social events.



