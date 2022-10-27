All clear for Chief Biney, other Ghanaians to hold mamoth demonstration against Bawumia

Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Biney

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has given approval for the Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Nixon Biney, and some concerned Ghanaians to demonstrate against the Vice President and chairman of the Economic Management Team, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his handling the country’s economy.

After giving their blessing for Chief Biney and the suffering Ghanaians to demonstrate and picket at the Jubilee House, the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service went to court to seek a change in venue for the picketing.



At a hearing on Thursday, October 27, 2022, the court presided Justice Ruby Aryeetey granted the request by the police and changed the venue from the Jubilee House to head office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



Per the latest arrangement, the march protest will start at Kawukudi Park through 37 to the Lands Commission junction and turn right to the DVLA where the demonstrators will present a petition to the office of the Vice President.

Chief Biney says he and his cohorts have been compelled to take this action against the Vice President due to the High cost of living, upsurge in prices of goods and services, and high inflation, among others.



Chief Biney continues to wonder how the EMT which is chaired by the man dubbed the ‘Economic Messiah’ will drive the Ghanaian economy into a state of the abyss.



He is thus storming the streets with other suffering Ghanaians to demand answers from the Vice President's office over the current happenings where prices of goods are up the roof.