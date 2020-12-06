All electoral materials ready for Greater Accra elections - EC

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

George Kwame Amoah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Electoral Commission says the Commission is fully prepared to organise credible and successful elections in the capital city on Monday, December 7.

"So far all the relevant electoral materials including the ballot boxes, and ballot papers required at the polling stations have been sent to all the district offices in Accra", he said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the Commission's preparedness towards the elections in Accra, Mr Amoah said everything had been put in place for a smooth electoral process.



"All officials to man the polling stations have been trained and assigned to their various polling stations for a smooth exercise".



He said the Commission had presented 7,607 polling stations in Accra to the Police to deploy the security personnel on the Election Day.



“On Election Day, each of the 7,607 polling stations in the Greater Accra Region will have six election officers, while, 15,214 BVDs will be deployed to the polling stations, comprising of Presiding Officer, name referencing list officer, verification officer, two ballot issuers for Presidential and Parliamentary elections,” Mr Amoah said.

"I was at the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council on Thursday, December 3, to brief the Greater Accra Regional Minister and other heads of security agencies about our readiness for the elections".



He said the Commission had procured enough Personal Protective Equipment for the exercise in Accra for every voter to observe the COVID-19 health protocols.



Responding to any anticipated challenges ahead of the elections, Mr Amoah said the Commission had put everything in place and that nothing had been left to chance.



The Greater Accra has over 3.5 million voters for the December elections.