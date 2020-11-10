All evidence point to you as Govt Official 1 – Amidu to Mahama

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu insists former President John Dramani Mahama is the person described as the Government Official One (GO1) in the Airbus bribery scandal.

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had dared the Special Prosecutor to investigate him if his office found him to be a person of interest in the scandal.



This was on the back of the Special Prosecutor’s corruption risk assessment and analysis of the Agyapa Royalties Agreement Report, parts of which described the former president as the Government Official One. Mr. Mahama who did not seem happy with the turn of events called the Special Prosecutor out.



Mr. Amidu in a response dated November 9, 2020 stands his grounds.



“In view of the fact that I was making as assessment report on Agyapa and ‘Other Related Matters Thereto,’ I found it necessary to make observations on other matters related thereto on which discrete analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessments had been undertaken leading to investigations to demonstrate the essence of anti-corruption assessments.



“The evidence gathered in the case of the Republic v Samuel Adams Mahama & Others point to one and only person as Government Official One.

“His Excellency former President John Dramani Mahama, the former Vice President of Ghana, is elected Government Official One.



“The evidence also discloses that John Dramani Mahama described as Former President, of Plot Number 6 North Street Tesano, P.O Box 104, Accra was the first guarantor with Alfred Abdulai Mahama falsely described as a Civil Servant also of Plot No. 6 North Street, Tesano Po Bo Box AN 104, Accra as the second guarantor of the application of Samuel Adam Mahama described as Project Manager also of Plot Number 6 North Street Tesano, Po Box AN 104, Accra for a Ghana passport.



“Former president John Dramani Mahama and his elder brother Alfred Abduali Mahama both knew that Samuel Adam Mahama had not attended the University of Ghana from 6th January 1992 to 4th November 1994 but nonetheless granted the application verifying the statements contained in the application for a Ghanaian [passport. These were all done in furtherance of corruption-related offences.”



Mr Amidu further told John Mahama to be bold and submit himself for investigations regarding the scandal.



“Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being the elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama’s passport application”, Mr Amidu said.