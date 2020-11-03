All-female police band promised new set of instruments

The Golden Ladies Police Band

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, has through the Director-General in charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has promised that the police administration will make sure all the police bands across the regions of the country get new sets of musical instruments each.

Most of the state security services in Ghana have both regimental and dance bands and over the years, they have been seen performing at state and private functions.



The newly formed all-female band of the Ghana Police Service, The Golden Ladies, based in the Ashanti Region is the first-ever female band within the Service.



The group has made an appeal for a new set of musical instruments on Onua TV’s entertainment talk show, Anigye Mmre.



According to the band leader, Sergeant Iren Adusu, one of the biggest challenges of the police female dance band is the availability of musical instruments for rehearsals for events.

“Currently we are using our male officers set of musical instruments for rehearsals and for events. Days that they also have programmes, then it means we can’t have access to any musical instrument and we are seriously appealing for musical instruments,” she begged.



But Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, who was also a special guest on the show hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong, assured the Golden Ladies Band that the IGP has plans to get sets of musical instruments for all the police dance bands including The Golden Ladies Band.



On the night, The Golden Ladies entertained viewers with live band music, playing songs from Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, Lucky Dube and their two new compositions, which preach peaceful election and the Service.