All health workers to be vaccinated beginning next week - Dr. Dacosta Aboagye

Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye has disclosed that all health workers in the country will next week be vaccinated even though some of them have already taken part in the vaccination exercise.

According to Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, there is enough vaccine to vaccinate all the health workers in the country; thus the health workers have already been engaged to take part in the exercise which begins next week.



Explaining the purpose of the vaccination exercise on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Director of Health Promotions mentioned that the health workers are the most vulnerable as they risk their lives to attend to all sick people.

“From next week, all our health workers in the country will be vaccinated; we have enough to vaccinate them. We have already engaged our health workers about this exercise,” he disclosed.



“They are the most vulnerable because our health workers attend to all sick people and for that matter, they are at most risk. And if they take the jab, it serves as encouragement for those who have the fear to take the vaccine,” he added.