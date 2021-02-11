All high-profile cases have been resolved - Kan Dapaah

National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The National Security Minister-designate Albert Kan-Dapaah says all high-profile cases which happened under the first Akufo-Addo administration have been resolved.

According to him, all other cases, but for the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale have been comprehensively dealt with.



“All high profile cases that have happened within the last four years have been resolved. Aside the Suale one, all of them have been resolved, and it is to our credit. The Ghana Police deserves commendation,” the former National Security Minister told the Appointments Committee of Parliament during his vetting Wednesday.



The Minister-designate downplayed questions over heightened security concerns in the previous administration where he was in charge of security. He, however, declined to share his personal views on the Ayawaso by-election chaos where a member of parliament was assaulted by a national security official.

He said sharing his view will be unfair considering the fact that government had issued a white paper on the recommendations of the committee that probed the chaos.



Some of the recent security concerns in the country include the kidnapping and murder of the three Takoradi girls and the killing of some high profile personalities.