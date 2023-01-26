0
Menu
News

All set for 'I am Investible' Project launch

Angelina Diyuh Project Lunch Angelina Diyuoh Minski

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The launch of the "I AM INVESTIBLE” PROJECT has been scheduled for Monday January 30, Angelina Diyuoh Minski the Managing Consultant has confirmed

It is themed ‘’Accelerating growth of entrepreneurs and creating jobs in Ghana, the role of technical support and finance.”

Samaritan Angels Limited is a Social Enterprise focused on accelerating the growth of local Ghanaian businesses and creating jobs by providing access to finance, capacity development and business advisory services.

She said The “I AM INVESTIBLE” (iAi) project offers a unique business excellence, coaching and financial support to accelerate the growth of local enterprises and facilitate their growth to create jobs.

The main objective of the iAi project is to enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs, support the informal sector to formalize their business and provide access to grants to support the working capital needs of businesses to grow.

The iAi project will deliver technical support and grants to 10,000 entrepreneurs over 3 years and create 20,000 jobs in the process.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue