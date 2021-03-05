All set for Independence Day celebration

Last years Independence Day celebration

As part of the dress rehearsal for Ghana’s 64th Independence Celebrations, the parade team has exhibited their readiness for the celebration.

The rehearsal at the Jubilee House indicated that the celebration is going to be colourful and snappy with the COVID-19 protocols in check.



As announced earlier, Ghana’s 64th Independence Celebrations will be held at the forecourt of the seat government [Jubilee House].



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s celebrations will be without the usual parade in a selected regional capital as has been done recently. There will be no performance from various groups like the masqueraders, dance troupes, gymnasts, kayayei among others that marched every year.

Like other years, however, the celebration will feature March past and performances from the security services but with only a few numbers of personnel.



Last year’s celebrations were held in the Ashanti Region capital town on Kumasi for the first time in the history of the country.



The day is particularly important not only for Ghana but for the whole continent. On 6th March 1957, Ghana was the first sub-Saharan country to gain independence, under the leadership of Kwame Nkrumah, ending decades of white colonial rule.