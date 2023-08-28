All set for launch of Chartered Institute of Realtors

File Photo

The official launch of the first-ever global chartered institution for real estate professionals (CIR) is scheduled for August 30, 2023, at the Africa Trade House, opposite Cedi House.

In attendance will be dignitaries from the presidency, members of the diplomatic corps, other state personalities, and key stakeholders including both local and international, suppliers, construction firms, and investors within the real estate industry.

The event is strictly by official invitation.