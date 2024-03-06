All set for national celebration of Ghana’s 67th Independence in Koforidua

Koforidua will host Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary

Reports from Koforidua in the Eastern Region indicate that all is set for the celebration of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary.

Currently, all four major roads leading to Koforidua have been awash with mini billboards of the Big Six of Ghana’s independence and the hoisting of Ghana flags, drumming home the significance of the ceremony.



According to Edward Abazing, Municipal Coordinating Director, “Koforidua will be hosting high-profile dignitaries during the Independence Day festivities, making cleanliness a priority. Our city’s image as a centre for tourism and economic activity depends on it.”



He disclosed that the cooperation of residents with the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly was ample demonstration and determination of the municipality to set a shining example of civic responsibility ahead of the Independence Day Celebration.



Abazing lauded traders and motorists who suspended their activities to ensure maximum involvement in the clean-up exercise, stressing that doing so rekindled the communal spirit and promoted a culture of cleanliness.

The March 6 Independence Day celebration is themed ” Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



It will focus on reinforcing democratic values and promoting peace, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The parade, which is expected to be graced by high-profile personalities, including the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, as the Special Guest of Honour will feature 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups, all set to participate in the activities.