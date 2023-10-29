All smiles as Akufo-Addo meets Dormahene

Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II interacting with President Akufo-Addo

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, had a brief encounter with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Despite his fierce criticism of President Akufo-Addo and his government, the two shared a rather hearty moment when they met during the Eluo Festival in Sefwi Wiawso.



A picture of the engagement between the president and the Dormaahene shows Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II wearing a broad smile and having an interaction with the president who was sitting in a chair.



Cousin to the president, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who seems to have been present during the interaction describes Nana Addo’s reaction as coming with a decent smile and a few friendly words.

“Today, at the Eluo Festival, Sefwi Wiawso, Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, one of the biggest critics of the ruling NPP, gets a decent smile and a few friendly words of exchange from @NAkufoAddo,” Gabby wrote in an X post.



GA/SARA