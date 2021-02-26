'All sporting disciplines will be given equal attention' – Mr. Ussif

Mustafa Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports-Designate

Mr Mustafa Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports-Designate has said his outfit will give equal attention to all sporting disciplines if given the nod as the substantive minister.

According to the Minister who was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, para-sports would also be given equal attention as they have been a major source of medals for Ghana at international competitions.



Mr Ussif who was answering questions at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday noted that he had already engaged stakeholders in sports including the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) to discuss how best to deal with issues affecting the sector.



“I would further engage them to see how best we can improve in sports in the country.



“The problem we have in Ghana is the lack of sporting facilities for our athletes. We have to improve on them so we can have more facilities to train with and win more medals at international events,” he stated.

Mr Ussif, however, noted that there was also the need to take a look at disciplines that Ghana has a comparative advantage over other countries.



“We also have to look at the other side of sports where he can give special treatments to other disciplines, where Ghana has the advantage over other countries.



“Look at Jamaica, they have specialized in the sprints. A country like Kenya has become a major global icon in long distances.



“I think we have to take a look at some of these disciplines as part of our development strategies,” he added.