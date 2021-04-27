All tertiary courses are useful, we must blame the system instead - KNUST Graduate

Source: SVTV Africa

Masters graduate and NABCO trainee, Betty Agyei has disclosed that instead of condemning some tertiary courses, the government must create opportunities for such courses to be useful in the community.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Betty indicated that, "if the government makes available job opportunities for such courses, other fields won't be choked."



"If the course won't be of benefit to the society, it would not be taught in our tertiary institutions. The system does not allow us to practise what we learn."



"I studied Sustainable and Integrated Rural Development and I'm supposed to be at the local government level, helping to develop our rural areas so I blame the system and the students,” Betty said.



As a graduate, Betty finds it exhausting to apply for jobs because these institutions prefer an applicant with five or ten years of experience.

"The companies often do not accept applicants with internship experience. How do I get the experience if you don't employ me," Betty questioned.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



