All the big culprits of ECG's massive disconnection exercise

Some ECG workers disconnecting a meter - File photo

When the Revenue Mobilisation Unit of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) began its massive nationwide disconnection exercise in an attempt to recoup millions of cedi debts from both private and public companies, there were doubts if it would be sustainable.

So far, however, the ECG has proven that it was not only kidding with this exercise, as many big names in the public sector, plus some private institutions, have all fallen victim to the non-selective move.



In an earlier GhanaWeb report on March 22, 2023, we took a look at some of the major institutions that had, at the time, been victims of the exercise.



These institutions were the Parliament of Ghana, the Ghana Airports Company, the Ho Airport, the Ho Technical University, the Ghana Revenue Authority office in the Volta region, the B Plus Steel Company, and the Ho branch of KFC.



The list has since shot up substantially, and this article rounds up the list of the more recent ones.



- Ministry of Energy

- Sunyani Magistrate Court



- University of Energy and Natural Resources



- Kumasi Central Police Station



- Accra Digital Center



- 2,000 houses at Koiman-New Site over fake meters

- Official residence of Amansie South DCE over an illegal connection



Meanwhile, a report of April 18, 2022, said that the ECG has so far been able to retrieve half of its total debts after embarking on the nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise.



The ECG’s one-month exercise was to retrieve a total of GH¢5.7 billion from its customers.



The exercise is targeting domestic users, businesses, organisations, ministries, departments, and state agencies for power already consumed from 2022.





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:









AE/OGB