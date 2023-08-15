All the chiefs Otumfuo has destooled in 2023

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (right) and the chiefs he has removed

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been on ‘rampage’ over the past few months, showing no mercy to his sub-chiefs who have misconducted themselves.

He has destooled at least five chiefs so far in 2023, including some he has described as his friends, reprimanding them in the full glare of the public.



The destoolment happens almost every month and for different reasons including abandonment of stool, illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) as well as land issues.



This article looks at all the chiefs, the Asantehene has destooled so far in 2023 and the reasons for their destoolment:



Antoahene, Nana Owusu Agyeman I:







On May 29, 2023, Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu, during a sitting of the Asanteman Traditional Council, ordered the destoolment of the Chief of Antoa, Nana Owusu Agyeman I.



This decision came after a tribunal of the Council, chaired by the Asantehene, found the 96-year-old chief guilty of sidestepping the consent and authority of Otumfuo by delegating his position to his nephew.



This action was deemed a clear violation of customary procedure, leading Otumfuo to issue a decree for his destoolment as Antoahene.

Following Otumfuo's ruling, official rites for the destoolment of Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman were immediately set into motion in the town of Antoa.



Nana Owusu Agyeman had served as the chief of Antoa for over two decades prior to his destoolment.



Kwasohene Nana Nketia Boampon:







Again, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the chief of Ejisu Kwaso, Nana Nketia Boampon, during a sitting of the Asanteman Traditional Council tribunal on Thursday, June 8, 2023.



The appearance of Kwasohene at the tribunal was said to be on the back of an alleged payment of GH¢120,000.00 made to him by one Mr Gyimah, a royal at Kwaso who had shown interest in a vacant Dikro Stool at Kwaso.



The amount was the initial payment of GH¢300,000.00 agreed upon between Nana Boampon and the said Mr Gyimah for the vacant stool.



Called before the Asantehene, the Kwasohene is said to have committed the inexcusable act of perjury by earlier disavowing the allegation and later admitting to taking the said amount following intense interrogation.

He is also alleged to have engaged in the multiple sale of lands. His removal as chief of Kwaso was immediately ordered by the Asantehene.



Bekwai-Abodomhene Nana Saforo Koto:







On Thursday, August 9, 2023, Osei Tutu II also destooled Nana Saforo Koto, the Chief of Bekwai-Abodom.



The destoolment is as a result of Nana Saforo Koto's inability to defend himself against nearly 20 charges presented by concerned residents within his community.



The charges against him predominantly revolved around the alleged unrestricted sale of land to illegal miners, a practice fueling the destructive illegal small-scale mining alias 'galamsey' operations that have wreaked havoc on local water bodies.



Moreover, he stands accused of neglecting his community duties for an extended period of 7 years, resulting in the abandonment of critical traditional rites and rituals within the stool house, along with other customary activities.



Subordinates operating under his authority have taken issue with Nana Saforo Koto's blatant disregard for essential traditional practices associated with his position.

Nkonsonhene, Nana Osei Tiri II:







The Asantehene also destooled the Nkonsonhene, Nana Osei Tiri II, citing disrespect for a ruling he had made on a land litigation between the chief and another, on Monday, August 14, 2023.



While pronouncing on the matter, the Otumfuo said the Nkonsonhene, who also acts as Aduamoahene, had been derelict for some time failing to carry out basic rites of his office.



He alluded to his childhood friendship with the Nkonsonhene as part of the reason he was treating his stool with disdain before removing him from office.



"Kyidonhene is available but you were misconducting yourself. When Kyeame Duah was alive, I told you to go and solve the issues, he died long before Bonsu came in, till date, you are litigating over a land. I am right?



"You came to meet Atenehene. I have overlooked you for too long. I was here with you since childhood and we are serving together, so you have become pompous. Yaw Duah, I have been here with you for long in service so you have become ungovernable.



"You are unable to carry out basic rites, you haven’t seen your stool for years now …. Today this day, you are destooled."

BAI/WA



