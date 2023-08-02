All the pictures of Otumfuo at the Emancipation Day Celebration in Trinidad and Tobago

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the 2023 Emancipation Day Celebration in Trinidad and Tobago

The overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is in Trinidad and Tobago for the country's Emancipation Day Celebration, on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the special guest of honour for the Emancipation Day celebration, which is celebrated every August 1 to commemorate the final abolition of Chattel Slavery in the British colonies on August 1, 1834.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Asantehene graced an event to mark the celebration with pride and pageantry, like he does for events back home.



At an event that looked like a durbar held in Manhyia Palace, the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom can be sitting in state as people lined up to pay homage to him.



Pictured of the event showed many people dressed in Akan traditional clothing dancing as some were drumming.



View all the pictures from the event below:

















































