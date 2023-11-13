File photo of the Kakum National Park

All you need to know about why the Kakum National Park is trending

One of the biggest tourist sites in Ghana, the Kakum National Park has been embroiled in some controversies after it was alleged that a portion of the park is being released for mining.



Social media posts shared by some netizens over the weekend showed that a mining company, named High Street Ghana Limited, has been permitted by the Forestry Commission to mine in the Kakum forest.



Reports also indicated that High Street Ghana Limited will be allowed to mine about 24% of the national park.



This revelation set the internet on fire as many wondered how long the ruling government was going to look on and allow our natural resources destroyed, for selfish gains.



However, the Forestry Commission has refuted claims that it is ready to give out a portion of the Kakum National Park for mining.



In a press statement released on Sunday, November 12, the Commission admitted that there had been an application by High Street Ghana Limited to be given a license to mine in the forest but they were denied.

The Commission further stated that it has deleted the application of the company from its online mining cadastre.



“The attention of the Minerals Commission has been drawn to publications on social media that some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have vehemently kicked against the attempt by a mining firm to mine in the Kakum National Park in the Central Region.



“The Commission wishes to inform the CSOs and the public that the application by Hight Street Mining Company Limited was rejected and therefore cannot be processed or considered whatsoever. Consequently, the Commission has deleted the application from the online mining cadastre,” the Commission shared in a press statement.



Below are some online comments about the matter, as shared on X:





heartbreaking to return from Kakum National Park this evening only to see the news about possible mining at the forest.



river Kakum serves as drinking water for a large community. plus the kinds of animals that reside in there and this beautiful green vegetation are in danger. pic.twitter.com/NX3oql27F1 — KWABRE NYAME (@KwameBrenya_) November 13, 2023

Kakum National park is a popular tourist attraction, it records close to 6000 to 10,000 visitors on a good day. Ghana is the only country in Africa to have two of such facilities.



We can't risk losing our forest reserves to Mining Companies.#HandsOffKakum pic.twitter.com/DLOcnXyRUB — Ing. Zigfred???????? (@IngZigfred) November 12, 2023

Some good news finally..



Minerals Commission rejects application by company to mine in Kakum National Park. pic.twitter.com/gSzcc3O7H2 — K. Rodriguez™ (@QwesiSoftware) November 13, 2023

how do we save kakum national park from their madness? demo or legal action — Kwesikwaa❁ (@kwesikwaa) November 13, 2023

But how on earth will anybody conceive this idea of mining in the Kakum National Park? Whaaaaaaat!!! pic.twitter.com/qK3fwYXp6L — Perez Ewoenam (@perezewoenam) November 13, 2023

The Kakum National Park is currently undergoing a mining validation phase .????????‍♀️



Once approved High Street Ghana Limited will legally be allowed to mine about 24% of the national park.????



Eiii Ghana ???????????? pic.twitter.com/LIsbQHPMxG — Maxwell???????????? (@Madridsta31) November 13, 2023

High Street’s application to mine in Kakum Park has been rejected The Minerals Commission wishes to assure the public that no mineral right whether for prospecting or mining shall be considered or granted in the Kakum National Park. https://t.co/K8V9BSNCRc pic.twitter.com/iaQqIVgauK — CediRates.com (@CediRates) November 13, 2023

THIS IS KAKUM NATIONAL PARK



we have a civic duty to protect our natural environment now, if we must take the law into our hands! pic.twitter.com/e89KP6y2AX — With All Due Respect (@cdzas) November 13, 2023

