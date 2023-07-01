Allegations about manipulating figures at EC headquarters must end - Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has stated that the recent by-elections at the Kumawu and Assin North constituencies should be a wakeup call on political parties to refrain from bastardising the election management body when polls do not go in their favour.

She said the two by-elections clearly revealed the inherent transparency, robustness and integrity in the systems the commission put in place for the 2020 elections.



Jean Mensa, who made the call in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra, said though during general elections people did not have the opportunity to scrutinise the systems, it was better they concentrated on polling stations and appreciated the work of the EC.



“Just like the general election, everything was done at the polling station. So, those allegations that somebody sits at the EC headquarters in Accra to manipulate figures to favour one party over the others must end."



“The credibility and transparency of the elections are in the full glare for all to see, including party agents,” she added.



Mrs Mensa said the Kumawu and Assin North polls were characterised by orderly conduct, early start in all polling stations and that by 7 a.m., all the polling stations were opened while polls were manned by competent and well-trained professional staff.



She added that the EC used its robust verification equipment to ensure that all voters were verified and that the efficiency of the Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) ensured swift verification of voters, which eliminated long queues.

She added that by 1 p.m. on the voting day, most polling stations had recorded a 60 per cent turnout while collation processes were open, transparent and timely, saying that “all in all, the process was credible, fair and transparent”.



“Right from the setting up of the polling stations, arrangement of polling materials, voting, arrangement and counting of votes, as well as the declaration at the polling station, everything was in the full glare of the public, including observers.



“We call on the stakeholders, when it does not go in their favour, to accept the results and not bastardise the elections management body, because the processes are transparent and credible.



So if you win, you do that fair and square; if you lose, you do that fair and square,” she stressed.



