Allegations against Bagbin over 'delayed recall' of MPs unfounded – Parliament

Speaker Alban Bagbin

Parliament says the allegations against the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin over the delayed recall of Members of Parliament (MPs) to the House are unfounded and unfortunate.

Responding to a story on social media enquiring about the whereabouts of the Speaker, Parliament explained that the house is currently on recess in line with its Calenadar and Standing Order 57.



“Parliament is aware of the need for collaboration and consensus building because of its hung nature and the Speaker, has sought throughout his tenure to remain neutral and fair in his dealings.



“Therefore, to insinuate that the Speaker is not heeding calls for a recall because of his political allegiance to the National Democratic Congress is unfounded and unfortunate.

“Parliament wishes to state that barring any emergency or unforeseen circumstance, it is likely to reconvene in the latter part of May 2024. Parliament reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule-based nature of the institution and fostering effective governance for the benefit of our nation,” the statement added.



