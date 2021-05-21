Alleged Kasoa teen killers to seek bail at High Court

The two teenagers have been charged with conspiracy to murder and murder

Source: GNA

Defence Counsel for the teenagers allegedly involved in the murder of the 10- year-old boy at Kasoa says he will file a bail application for his clients at the High Court by next week.

Speaking to journalists, Defence Counsel Samuel Atuah said all was set for him to file the application because prosecution contended they had completed investigations and a duplicate docket had been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.



Counsel indicated that he had met with the teenagers’ family and his clients have also signed some documents to pave way for the filing of the bail application.



Meanwhile, the Ofaakor District Court has adjourned the matter to June 2 due to the absence of the Magistrate.

The two teenagers have been charged with conspiracy to murder and murder.



Pleas of the accused have been preserved by the Court.



The teenagers are said to have murdered Abdallah on April 3, after they had lured him into an uncompleted building and hit him with a club and a cement block, killing him instantly, for ritual purposes.