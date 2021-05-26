Alleged Korle Bu blood thieves granted GH¢20,000 bail

The suspects at the time of their arrest had in their possession several pints of blood

• The suspects have been identified as Kwabena Adu Twum and Wilfred Tortsie

• They were arrested by security officers at the Korle Teaching Hospital on Saturday upon a tip-off



• They have been granted a GH¢20,000 with two sureties and are to report to the police every Wednesday



Kwabena Adu Twum and Wilfred Tortsie who were last Saturday arrested at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for attempting to steal pints of blood have been granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000 with two sureties.



The two after appearing before District Magistrate Court Judge of Adjabeng, Accra, Her Worship Nana Adwao Serwaa Adonteng, pleaded not guilty to all charges and were asked in addition to their bail conditions to report to the police every Wednesday.



In a press release announcing their arrest, management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said the activities of the duo came to their notice through a tip-off leading to a special operation by the hospital’s security which resulted in their arrest.

Upon mounting surveillance, the alleged thieves were arrested around 2:00 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



The Hospital in its statement said, “They were arrested on the surgical third floor when they made the attempt to steal several pints of blood that had been mobilized for various surgical procedures”.



One of the suspects on his arrest was wearing a laboratory coat disguising himself as a health professional and a staff of the hospital.



In his possession at the time of the arrest were some pints of blood while his accomplice who was also picked up was said to be waiting in a 2018 registered Daewoo Matiz vehicle outside the car park around the hospital’s administration block.