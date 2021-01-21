Alleged coup plot: State to call 19 witnesses as jury empanels

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor

A seven member team of jurors have been empaneled to assist the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court to conduct the trial of the case in which Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor, Dr Frederick Yaw Mac-Palm and eight others are standing trial for alleged treason.

In open court for the first time, this year, the court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge empaneled the jury which paves the way for the trial to commence.



A total of 15 persons who were seconded from their various organizations to serve as jurors had their names mentioned in court but eight of them were rejected by the accused persons in the process leading up to the empaneling of the seven as required by the law for the case to start.



The Prosecution led by Hilda Craig, Senior State Attorney in her opening address to the court said ACP Agodzor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm and eight others have been held for allegedly plotting to destabilize the state.



According to her, ACP Agodzor, and Dr Mac Palm, the man accused of masterminding the alleged plot; together with eight others have been slapped with six separate charges including treason felony.



She said prosecution will be calling 19 witnesses and they will also rely on documentaries, audio recordings and exhibition to prove their charges.



Dr Mac-Palm, Dornyor Kafui, Allan Debrah Ofosu, Dekuwine, Abubakar, L/Cpl Akanpewon and Zikpi are on charges of conspiracy to commit treason felony and treason felony.

Dr Mac-Palm and Kafui have been separately charged with conspiracy to possess explosives and ammunition without lawful excuse and possession of explosives and ammunition without lawful excuse.



She told the court that, Col Gameli and ACP Dr Agordzo will face the charge of abatement to treason felony.



The all the accused persons including Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon all denied any wrong doing.



So far, ACP Agodzor, WO11 Esther Saan and two others have been able to meet their bail conditions. While the remaining six are still in custody.



The case has been adjourned to February 16, 2021 for the trial to start.