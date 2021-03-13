Alleged military officers arrested for robbery not our personnel – GAF

File: Armed Forces personnel

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has stated that some suspected soldiers arrested at Kasoa in the Central region for robbery are not members of the force.

A statement by the Public Relations Directorate of GAF stated that its preliminary investigations show that the alleged suspects are not soldiers. The statement, however, added that one of the men is a civilian driver with the military and would be dealt with accordingly.



The clarification by GAF comes after the Central Regional Police Command on Thursday, March 11, 2021, arrested four persons, comprising a supposedly dismissed military officer and a military-civilian employee, for robbery at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central Region.



But the release signed by the Director of Public Relations, Colonel Aggrey Quashie, stated that “Our preliminary investigations show that the alleged suspects were not soldiers of GAF. However, one of the suspects, Isaac Appiah Kubi, a civilian driver of GAF took advantage of the military car in his possession to assist his accomplices in the criminal act.”

“The GAF views his action very reprehensible and will stake steps to discipline him in line with our regulations.”



Read the full statement below:



