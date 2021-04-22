Alleged murder suspect remanded by Ho District Court

Anthony Dordoye with his deceased girlfriend Harriet Kafui Ahiati

Anthony Dordoye, 26, the suspect who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Ho has been remanded by a District Court on Wednesday.

Dordoye’s plea was not taken by the Court presided over by Mr Robert Addo, when he placed the suspect into Police custody to re-appear on May 5, this year.



The suspect is alleged to have murdered Harriet Kafui Ahiati, 25, in love gone sour relationship, which left himself with a near-fatal self-inflicted wound.



Superintendent of Police, Mr Anthony Danso, Ho Municipal Police Commander, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said Dordoye was discharged from the Ho Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission since March 22.



He disclosed that the action of the Police in Court was for committal purposes in view of the case of alleged murder and to offer the prosecution enough time to complete its investigations.



He said the Police were giving special attention to the suspect in custody emanating from the events and injuries to protect him.



The Commander said the suspect would be interrogated before his counsel to satisfy all the rights issues available to him.

He said the suspect was expected to go for a review at the Hospital on May 2.



Mr Danso said a postmortem was performed on the deceased on April 13 at the Police Hospital by Chief Inspector Dr Owusu Afriyie, who ascribed the cause of death as loss of excessive blood and near decapitation of head.



He disclosed the deceased's body has been released to her family for burial proceedings.



Dordorye, who is a popular footballer, was found with deep knife cuts in the throat and in the stomach, after a misunderstanding, which took place at about 2200 hours on March 22.



Meanwhile, Mr Christian Besah Tsotorvor, a son of the landlord of Harriet’s mother, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a misunderstanding ensued between Harriet and her boyfriend, at about 2200 hours on Monday.



He said shortly after midnight on Tuesday, they heard some noises in the house, which they followed and saw some women looking for the apartment of Harriet’s mother.

He said when the women entered the room after breaking the door, they found Harriet lying down in a pool of blood, with a deep cut in her throat. "We saw a cut on the rib and on the throat of the boyfriend, and so we suspect that he wanted to commit suicide after killing the lady," he added.



Mr Tsotorvor said the Police were consequently called in to pick both Dordorye for medical attention and the body of Harriet to the morgue at the Ho Teaching Hospital.



According to the mother of Harriet, the duo had been dating for more than six years, dating back to when Harriet was in the third year of Junior High School.



“Up until last night, I didn’t know the two had any serious issues. I only got back from my trip to meet a crowd here in my home and my daughter dead in a pool of blood,” she added.