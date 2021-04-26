Alleged murderer of girlfriend in Ho discharged from hospital

The suspect is in police custody to appear again in court o May 5

The 26-YEAR-OLD man in Ho, Jay Dordoe, who allegedly killed his girlfriend by slashing her throat in their room before splitting his own belly open with the knife in a suicide bid, was discharged from hospital last Tuesday.

This was disclosed to the Ghanaian Times by the Ho Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Anthony Danso in Ho at the weekend.



He said that Dordoe was taken into police custody immediately after his discharge and arraigned in the Ho Magistrate Court One the next day on an interim charge of murder.



His plea was not taken.



The court, presided over by Mr Robert Addo remanded Dordoe into police custody to appear again on May 5.



The horrifying homicide occurred in a house near Freedom Hotel in Ho on March 23.



According to Superintendent Danso, at about 10:40 pm that day, Dordoe was heard screaming in agony in the room and when his brother entered the room Dordoe and the deceased, Harriet Hiati, 25, were seen lying in a pool of blood.

A report was subsequently made to the police, after which a crime management team was dispatched to the scene where they found the woman in a light green shirt and a pair of shorts with a deep cut in her throat, and also the man.



The body of the deceased was then sent to the morgue at the Ho Teaching Hospital where Dordoe was also sent.



Superintendent Danso said that Dordoe was taken to the theatre with a deep cut in his throat, with his intestines gushing out.



Preliminary investigations by the police found that Dordoe after slashing the throat of his girlfriend attempted to hang himself on a ceiling fan which fell off in the process.



He then split his belly open with the knife in another unsuccessful suicidal bid.



Superintendent Danso quoted Dordoe as saying that the deceased had been cheating on him and that was the cause of the bloody encounter which ensued between them.