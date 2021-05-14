Alleged notorious land guard remanded

Dorthey Abladey, land guard at Appolonia city

An Accra circuit court presided over by His Lordship Samuel Acquah has remanded Dorthey Abladey age 32, a notorious land guard at Appolonia city into Nsawam prison custody for two weeks.

According to the police prosecuting officer from the Greater Accra region, on 2nd February, 2021, at Appolonia in the Greater Accra Region and within the jurisdiction of the Court, the accused Dortey Abladey age 32 with intent to put Grace Kokui Kwasiwa James-Odoo in fear of harm, did threaten to cause harm to the said Grace Kokui Kwasiwa James-Odoo



In his statement of offence, Dortey aged 32 on 2nd February, 2021, at Appolonia is charged with Nine { 9 } counts including threat to cause harm to one Grace Kokui Kwasiwa James-Odoo at Appolonia near Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region contrary to section 74 of thye criminal offence act,1960 { Act 29 }



According to the police, Dortey Abladey acted as land guard on a parcel of land at Appolonia and owned respectively by Grace Kokui Kwasiwa James-Odoo, Micheal Nii Afortey and Constant Bansah causing unlawful damage contrary to section 172 of the criminal offence Act.

According to the police, Dortey is again facing another count for causing damage to the fence wall and blocks belonging to Grace Kokui Kwasiwa James-Odoo valued seventy-one thousand Ghana Cedes {GHC71,000.00.



On another count of offence, the alleged land guard is accused of causing damage to a fence wall and blocks belonging to another victim Micheal Nii Afortey valued at GHC40,000.00 and stole two wheel barrows, four shovels and two pick-ups belonging to Micheal Nii Afortey.



According to the court, Dortey Abladey age 32, is to re appear in court on 19th of May 2021 for hearing.