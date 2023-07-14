Alleged plot to oust IGP, rig 2024 polls: Parliament to probe leaked audio

Parliament of Ghana

The leaked audio of a plot by some top New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana Police Service officials to allegedly rig the 2024 elections and have the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, fired sparked a contentious debate in parliament between minority and majority members.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the deputy minority leader, brought up the leak of the recording as an urgent matter of public significance in parliament on Thursday, July 13, 2023.



He emphasised the significance of the recording for national security and the necessity of a comprehensive inquiry into the individuals involved and its veracity.



Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister, protested Buah’s assertion, explaining that he did not corroborate the leaked tape.



He added that he had rejected any plans to fire the IGP and was pleased with his performance.



Ambrose Dery emphasised the significance of addressing the issue systematically.

The defence committee’s ranking member, James Agalga, emphasised that the focus should be on the conspiracy to subvert the sovereign will of the people in the impending 2024 elections, as revealed in the leaked recording.



To solve this issue, he asked for a comprehensive examination by Parliament.



The voices stated unequivocally that if the current IGP remains in office, the current NPP government should see the impending election in 2024 as a loss.



Patrick Yaw Boamah, a member of Parliament, emphasised that no IGP or serving military commander could influence the outcome of a national election.



He attempted to dispel any misconceptions about the IGP’s influence on election results.

“Mr Speaker let me put it on record that, no IGP, no serving military officer can determine an election in the country.”



Speaker Alban Bagbin conclusively ruled that the Deputy Minority leader should submit the terms of the proposed statement in writing, which would guide the direction of the investigation or inquiry by the appropriate committee.



