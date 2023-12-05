Alleged popular cocoa thief, 26, shot dead at Agona Odobeng

File photo

A 26-year-old popular cocoa thief known as Alhaji has been shot dead at Agona Odobeng in the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa District of the Central Region.

According to reports gathered, the deceased on Sunday, December 3, 2023, went on his usual stealing exercise to steal someone’s cocoa beans at the owner’s backyard and was shot dead.



The Assembly Member for the area, Hon. Samuel Kwesi Essien in an interview disclosed that the deceased had been arrested several times for stealing cocoa beans, but he was always granted bail after his relatives allegedly pay money to the police at Agona Odobeng.



He said the deceased always bragged that he had bribed the police, and hence nobody can arrest him for stealing.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and is in the Breman Asikuma Police custody, assisting with the investigation.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital Mortuary at Breman Asikuma.