Alleged rapist and thief remanded in custody

File photo

The alleged thief and rapist whose penis was severed by his victim, has been remanded into police custody by the Obuasi circuit court.

Emmanuel Ankron 23, was said to have raped the victim at gunpoint, after forcibly entering her room to steal money and other items at Abompe new site, a suburb of Obuasi.



He was said to have inserted his penis into the mouth of the victim to lick and in the process the victim bit off the penis.



Ankron was arrested when the victim spotted him at the AngloGold Ashanti hospital, where he had gone to seek medical attention.

The court presided by Mrs Joyce Boahen did not take his plea and would reappear before the court on November 20, this year.



Police Chief Inspector Theresa Owusu, told the court that the police were still investigating the case while the suspect was also receiving treatment at the hospital.



He pleaded with the court to remand him for further investigations.