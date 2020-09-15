Crime & Punishment

Alleged rapist pleads with court to allow him to go and bury his father

A 26-year-old trader, Enoch Ofori who is being held for allegedly raping an 18-year-old female Porter aka 'Kayayei' at a spot near the Korle Lagoon in Accra has prayed the Adjabeng District Court to admit him to bail.

Ofori who made his second appearance before the court claimed he wanted to go and see to the burial of his late father which would take place next week.



The court presided over by Ms Felicia Amane Antwi however asked Ofori to seek bail at the High Court.



Meanwhile prosecution informed the court the investigations into the matter was on-going.



The court remanded Ofori into Police custody to reappear on October 12. Charged with rape, Ofori has had his plea preserved.



The Prosecution led by Detective Inspector Simon Terkpor said the complainant (name withheld)was a porter at CMB Accra, but resided at Konkomba market also in Accra.



He said the suspect resided at Kwahu Praso in the Eastern Region, but came to CMB to trade.

Prosecution said on August 24, this year, the suspect saw the victim at about 0300 hours and sought her services to carry some belongings to where he sold the wares.



Prosecution said afterwards, the suspect lured the victim to the Korley Lagoon at Korle Gonno to carry some fish for him.



He said when they got there at about 0345 hours, the suspect had sex with her without her consent.



The prosecution said after the act, the victim in tears run away to CMB where the suspect does was trading and took his laptop away.



Prosecution said Ofori came back and when he realized that his laptop was missing, he traced her up, meanwhile some friends of the victim whom she narrated the incident, led her to report to the Railways Police, where the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, Accra.



Prosecution said a police medical report form was issued to the victim to attend hospital.

