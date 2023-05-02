Alleged theft of rail tracks, steel sleepers goes viral on social media

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

A viral video of rail tracks and steel sleepers being removed in parts of the country went viral on social media on May 1, 2023.

The videos, shared by the state-owned Daily Graphic, showed a citizen raising alarm about how the perpetrators had cut and removed the rail infrastructure along a bushy area in an unidentified location.



He is heard saying that those behind the act were going to return to continue their operation and in the process called on the authorities to act.



In the second video, the tracks and steel sleepers have been loaded onto a DAF truck and is set to be transported.



Most commenters on social media lamented how critical infrastructure was being destroyed and looted by individuals whiles other tagged the police to take immediate action.

Hours later, the police announced the arrest of two persons in connection with the act, stating that investigations were still underway.



POLICE ARREST TWO PEOPLE IN CONNECTION WITH VIRAL VIDEO ON SOME ALLEGED STOLEN RAIL TRACKS AND STEEL SLEEPERS



The Police have arrested two suspects in connection with some alleged stolen rail tracks and steel sleepers believed to belong to the Ghana Railway Development Authority which has gone viral on social media.



The suspects Ibrahim John and Bashiru Ibrahim were arrested while transporting the said items to Ferro Frabrik Ltd. yard in Tema.

According to the suspects, their company has been contracted by the Ministry of Railway Development to cart the exhibit items to Tema.



Officials of the company who were not met at the premises of the company have been asked to report to the Police tomorrow morning to assist the investigation.



Contact has also been made with the Ministry of Railway Development and officials of the Ministry are expected to report to the Police tomorrow 2nd May 2023 to support the investigation.



Meanwhile, three DAF trucks GN 8501 - 15, GT 4705 -15 and GT 6707 -15 which were being used to convey the items have been impounded and parked at the National Police Training School due to the size of the trucks while the investigation continues.





