Alleged witch nearly lynched demands justice following arrests

Meiri Ibrahim was almost lynched by some youth of Sumpini

Fifty-nine-year-old Meiri Ibrahim and three other women who were nearly lynched by some youth of Sumpini in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region on suspicion of witchcraft, are requesting the police to go beyond arresting the perpetrators by prosecuting them.

According to them, the attack on them was deliberate and want the law to deal with them.



Madam Meiri Ibrahim together with three other women – Alhassan Maria, 61, Samadu Sanatu, 51, and Asaase Sanatu, 34 – were attacked on Saturday, August 29 by some machete-wielding youth on witchcraft accusations.



The four, who were abused by the youth, sustained various degrees of injury.



Another woman, Legani Fatima, who tried to rescue them, was also attacked by the youth.



Meiri Ibrahim sustained deep cutlass wounds on her head, arm and leg.

One of her left fingers was also chopped off.



Alhassan Maria also sustained an injury on her right eye.



The two others, who are receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, were also brutally assaulted.



Meiri Ibrahim narrates how the youth pounced on her in her house and started cutting her with the cutlasses they were wielding.



“I was in the house with my children when they entered and started cutting me with the cutlass while the others beat me. When I asked why, they said I was a witch,” she said.

She said she is in serious pain and want the law to take its course.



“I feel pains all over my body due to the beatings I received. My children sleep outside.”



Reacting to the attack, relatives of the victims who were at the Damongo Government Hospital said the attack was planned by members of the community.



They called on the Savannah Regional Minister, the Gender Ministry and the police administration to expedite action to arrest the perpetrators.



Meanwhile, the Damongo District Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection to the attack on Meiri Ibrahim and three others at Sumpini.

The suspects, Zakaria Abdul Karim, 30, Shaibu Iddrisu, 35, Atta Alhassan, 57, Haruna Jebuni, 58, and Salugu Isahaku alias Orulanaa aged 45 years.



According to the police, some of the people who attacked the women are on the run.



Savannah Regional Minister’s visit



Savannah Regional Minister Adam Salifu Braimah has charged police in Damongo to immediately arrest all the perpetrators involved in the attack.



He lamented accusations of witchcraft is becoming too many in the region and called on residents to refrain from such unnecessary acts.

The minister made these calls when he visited the victims of Saturday’s attack at the hospital.



Mr. Salifu Braimah condemned the act, saying it is the worse human treatment.



He said it is unfortunate women who are the vulnerable in society are the most affected.



The minister called on the security to immediately ensure the perpetrators are arrested to face the full rigours of the law.



He later visited the Sumpini community.

