Alliance Française Kumasi’s new and bigger premises inaugurated

The new building is designed to host more students in a better condition

Source: Angela Akua Asante, Contributor

Alliance Française Kumasi has inaugurated its new premises at 15 Archbishop Sarpong Road, TUC area, Kumasi.

This event was an opportunity for the leading French language & cultural centre’s Board to invite the Ambassador of France to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé;Consulate General of Burkina Faso, Mrs. Viviane A. H. Zoure; representatives of the DR Congo consulate, KNUST, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, and Manhyia Palace, as well as Alliance's sponsor, Ashfoam.



In her address during the inauguration, H.E. Anne Sophie Avé affirmed that “An alliance is a union; in Kumasi, it is the union of both Ghanaian and Francophone cultures.”



She also expressed the will of the French Embassy to continue to support the Alliance Française Kumasi, as well as to reinforce its role as a language and cultural centre.



Friends of Alliance Française from the cultural scene were also in attendance to witness how the institution was purposefully created as a cultural center; the spacious rooms and big compound are designed to host events such as music concerts or art exhibitions and are available to rent.

Thanks to its dynamic location, the new space is said to be a strategic spot to host a restaurant.



Wider than the former location, the new Alliance Française in Kumasi is designed to host more students in better conditions, rooms are well equipped, larger, and brighter.



While being perfectly accessible by private or public transport, the area remains particularly quiet and suitable for studying. In addition, a brand-new resource centre has been set up to access online teaching and learning.