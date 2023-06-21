Alliance of AGCA organises cybersecurity zoom conference for Ghanaians in Canada

Emmanuel Duodu, president of AGCA hosting the zoom conference on cybersecurity

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

Under the auspices of the Alliance of Ghanaian-Canadian Associations (AGCA), a federal association of Ghanaian associations, a cyber security event was organised on zoom for Ghanaian communities coast to coast in Canada on June 16, 2023.

This event was necessary considering the rampant reports of hacking, compromised login identity, email fraud, and other cyber fraud issues in the community. It also noticed an uptick in seniors being lured into cyber scams through WhatsApp.



Two cyber security and IT experts in the community, Henry Awere based in Toronto and is a cyber security expert with Telus and Livinus Brakye Brown, the president of the Ghanaian Friendship Association of Edmonton who is based in Edmonton and works for Alberta Legislator were the presenters.



The event was facilitated by E. Duodu, the president of AGCA. The presenters walked the members through how to protect themselves in these areas; identity management, password ethics, email management, managing suspicious emails and phone calls, and prudent use of WhatsApp.

Brakye Brown organised a quiz to test the participants’ knowledge in cyber security and IT vulnerability management. Participants asked various questions ranging from password strength, password management, and the basics of Internet fraud detection.



Considering the heightened interest in the topic and the vast areas in cyber security, one will follow up on the other topics to educate, sensitise, and protect the community from cybercrime which is getting worse.



The community expressed appreciation to the experts for sharing their knowledge with the community.