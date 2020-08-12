General News

Allied health trainees to picket sanitation ministry

Angry students demonstrate

The Coalition of Allied Health Trainees are expected to return to the premises of the Ministry of Sanitation today, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in protest over failed promises by the government to settle unpaid allowances that have been in arrears for close to three years.

Last week, final-year students of the Ghana School of Hygiene after boycotting their exit examinations took to the streets in demand of payments from authorities.



The government afterward engaged the leadership of the group with an assurance that the payments will be made.

But the Coalition of Allied Health Trainees is accusing the ministry of finance of failing to meet the payment schedule.



President of the group Raymond Anokye told Class News the students feel hoodwinked and have resolved to return to the sanitation ministry until their demands are met.

