Allotey Jacobs berates Asiedu Nketiah over 'Ghana ripe for coup' comment

Allotey Jacobs has descended heavily on the National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, over his recent interview on Joy News regarding the fury of Ghanaians at the incumbent government.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly called 'General Mosquito', stated categorically that "Ghana is more than ripe for a coup d’état" but his comment has incurred the wrath of Allotey Jacobs who finds it extremely irresponsible and unacceptable.



"Ghana is more than ripe for a coup d’état but the only thing that is saving us is the tolerance of Ghanaians. If you look at our history, you will see that the things that have led to previous coup d’états in this country were even less than what is happening now. But the only thing that is saving us is the tolerance and our collective history," Asiedu Nketia said.



He chronicled the irreparable harm that coups have inflicted on Ghanaian population, hence wondering why the NDC leader would even habor the thought for a government takeover.



He wished for Mr. Asiedu Nketia, his wife and family to be the first people to taste the wickedness of the coup he so desires to happen in the country.

"They should kill all politicians including their children and wives, and the Military should also take over. Is that what we want?"



The former NDC Central Regional Chairman charged the Military to be vigilant and watch Mr. Asiedu Nketia carefully because, to him, the latter may be privy to a plot to overthrow the government.



"The Military High Command must watch this; it could be a signal because we don't need this in our modern day Ghana under our Fourth Republic," he appealed in his submissions on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



