Allotey Jacobs extols Bawumia in a fascinating birthday message

On the 57th birthday of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Adding his voice to the avalanche of messages trooping in for the man known as Walewale Adams Smith is Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.



The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress sent a text message to Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ programme describing Dr Bawumia as a ‘new political sensation’.

“The new political sensation in our Ghanaian political space; the prolific political stricter, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; I wish you a happy birthday; long life, grace and prestige; your humility will raise you to the top ladder of governance; stay blessed and enjoy your birthday,” Kwami Sefa Kayi read Allotey Jacobs' birthday message.



