Allotey Jacobs 'found guilty of anti-party conduct'

Former Central Regional chairman of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sacked its former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs from the party.

The oppsition party, a couple of months ago, suspended Allotey Jacobs from the party for investigations into allegations the party described as "anti-party conduct".



In a statement released today, the party said: “At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March 2021, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case or misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr. Allotey Jacobs pursuant to articles 48(I) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.”



“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party. The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party.”



“You are therefore by the decision of FEC, expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



The party has therefore directed Allotety Jacobs to return any party property in his possession.

“You are by this letter and pursuant to Article 48(10) directed to return any party properties that may be in your custody and shall forfeit any money, dues or subscription fees made to the Party.”



I've Dismissed Myself



Interestingly, about a month ago, the embattled NDC stalwart indicated that he no longer belongs to the Umbrella fraternity.



Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacob said: “I no longer belong to the NDC...I know I have been suspended but I've dismissed myself. I’m not going to join the NPP; I will never be an NPP member but I'm no longer with the NDC..."