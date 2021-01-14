Allotey Jocobs recommends Sammi Awuku to Akufo-Addo

Sammy Awuku, National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Social Commentator, Samuel Allotey Jacobs has recommended the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku to President Akufo-Addo for consideration in his second term.

According to him, the affable and hardworking National Organiser, who is affectionately called 'Capo', will not only be helpful in the party but also in the Akufo-Addo government.



Mr. Allotey on his social media page stated; “Genuine Advocacy Mr. President you will need Sammi Awuku on your cabinet to be a bridge between the party and government.”



Meanwhile, Mr. Sammi Awuku has already declared his intention not to contest the National Organiser position in the next election.

He said he will allow others in the queue to contest the position he has long held.



"One thing I know for sure is that I shall not be seeking reelection as National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party. I've served my party well and I don't think I've new ideas to serve the party in the capacity as National Organizer. I shall give way for a new person with fresh ideas to come and help the party. I shall only offer ideas as and when I can”, he stated.



