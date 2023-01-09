Allow Akonta Mining investigators to work – Prophet Kofi Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo

Prophet Kofi Oduro and President Akufo-Addo

The General Overseer of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has voiced his displeasure with the president's comments on Akonta Mining, a mining firm owned by the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman.

President Akufo-Addo, delivering remarks at a gathering on January 4, 2023, said that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana.



Prophet Oduro, however, took issue with the president's remark and stated that the office of the president should not be reduced to defending an organization that is under investigation, noting that the position of the president conflicts with his official duties as the head of the republic.



“Don’t abuse the office, I’m telling you don’t abuse that office because if you lose it that’s final. And then sadly, I heard my president tell the Catholic priest that there’s nothing wrong with Akonta Mining. My heart left my chest cavity and fell down. What an abuse your excellency, this company is under investigation, allow the investigation to finish. Don’t do this, it’s an abuse of office. Some of us who really love you like this, your excellency, when we see some of these errors, our heart bleeds because you will be going down as the worse.



“Our heart bleeds, this is rather telling you love and truth, not those around you singing praises. Please we’re trying to fight galamsey for God’s sake. Stop it, your excellency,” he lamented.

Speaking to his congregation in a video shared on social media, Prophet Oduro added that the president shouldn't rely on his affiliation with the party's Ashanti Regional Chairman to uphold the organization since doing so will make the Jubilee House a mockery.



“Is it because it belongs to an NPP man, what is this? What kind of abuse is this, please the presidency is not for this,” he angrily said.





Prophet Kofi Oduro speaks about the Jubilee house issues and Akonta mining.

