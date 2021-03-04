Allow Nana to work, let’s prepare for 2024 - NPP Chairman tells NDC

NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay has charged the opposition National Democratic Congress to let go of what is behind them and rather focus on the 2024 elections.

Mr. Freddie Blay who was speaking shortly after the Supreme Court of Ghana upheld the re-election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana, noted that the NPP won the elections convincingly hence everyone should abide by its ruling.



According to him, the party was not extremely excited at their record scored in the recent elections due to the hard work they put into it but nonetheless they are content with it.



“Let the people of Ghana know that NPP won and won convincingly. We are not extremely excited about the results that we had 51%. Because if you compare the work the President did that is not a reflection, we think we should do more PR and the media should do their work,” the NPP Chairman stated.

While urging the NDC to forge forward for the 2024 elections, Freddie Blay said, “The court has spoken, it is now good work, let Nana continue his work for these 4 years, let's prepare for 2024, let’s fight covid, let’s make sure development come to this country.”



“We want to call on our NDC brothers and tell them that we have no other country so they should join us build this country,” he added.