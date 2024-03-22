Allow full-scale unbiased investigation into ‘stolen’ BVR kits - Dr. Omane Boamah to EC

Director of Elections and IT for the NDC, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to allow for a full investigation into the missing Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) kits.

According to him, conducting a probe into the alleged theft would foster public trust in the commission, particularly, going into the December 2024 general elections.



The Minority in Parliament claimed, on March 20, 2024, that seven biometric devices which were meant for voter verification by the Electoral Commission, have gone missing.



As a result, they have called on the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter and find out the whereabouts of the missing devices.



In a post on Facebook, Dr. Omane Boamah expressed concerns about the reported stolen items at the EC.



“Hopefully, the Electoral Commission of Ghana can retrieve these un-returned Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) very soon. Quite worrying!

“I also hope the Electoral Commission is ready and willing to allow for full-scale unbiased investigations into the Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) kits that were stolen. We must all work to achieve free, fair and transparent elections.



“NB: There is a distinction between BVDs and BVRs.



Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs)



Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits," the post stated.



However, the Electoral Commission has denied these claims.

Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Operations, clarified that it was five laptops that were missing from their BVR kits and not the BVDs.



