Allow your children to undertake national service back home - Ghanaians in the Diaspora told

Director of the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President Akwasi Awuah Ababio, has encouraged Ghanaians in the diaspora to allow their children to return home for their national service.

He stated that it has been part of his advocacy for Ghanaians in the diaspora to ensure that their children return home for national service after completing their education abroad.



"This is something that I have always encouraged. I encourage Ghanaians I meet to allow their children to return home for national service and internships. It will provide them with valuable experience as well as an opportunity to serve their country.”



"When you allow your children to do their national service, there will come a time when they have to serve the country, and they will be asked if they ever did their service,” Akwasi Awuah Ababio said.

Meanwhile, he has emphasized the importance of Ghana and the United Kingdom reaching an agreement on what other countries are doing so that we can replicate the same. He stated that when a German citizen leaves for his or her national service in Ghana, the German government financially supports them.



"In Ghana, we should be able to do the same thing. We should try to do the same. It would benefit everyone.”



