Allowing transport operators to operate at full capacity is bad - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he is against the clearance given to transport operators to operate at full capacity.

According to him, there was no need for that directive to be given by the President considering how fast the novel virus can spread.



“As for me, the clearance they have given to transport operators to run full capacity, I’m against it and I think it’s not right and I’m afraid because I just recovered from it. The guy who comes to my place for cheques every day never moved a day without his face mask but what happened to him? He tested positive for the virus so it should show you that it’s dangerous,” he told Asempa FM.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 14th Address to the nation on measures taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus gave clearance to transport opreators to operate at full capacity.

“In consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation, and the leadership of transport operators, government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros and buses. The wearing of masks in vehicles and aircrafts, and the maintenance of enhanced hygiene protocols, remain mandatory”.









