Almost 1,200 kilometers of asphalt overlays completed - Amoako-Attah

Roads and Highways Minister-designate, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Roads and Highways Minister-designate, Kwesi Amoako Attah, has revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration in its first term completed almost 1200 kilometres of asphalt overlays.

He said this during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 16.



Mr. Amoako-Attah told the committee that “a lot has been done in the [road] sector.”



“For the past four years generally, and last year especially, aggressive work was done in the road sector.

“This is being appreciated and seen across the country. We have done almost 1,200 kilometres of asphalt overlays.



“In terms of surface dressing, we have done about 50 to 55 different road projects which add up to not less than 25,000 kilometres,” he said.



He further stated that “If you take the state of the roads in the country, it’s one thing that all of us must accept, we have not done too well with.”