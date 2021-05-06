Alottey Jacobs praises Akufo-Addo for ‘no-nonsense approach’ to galamsey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is ‘very firm’ when it comes to matters relating to illegal mining popularly called galamsey in the country.

According to Mr Alottey Jacobs, a win against galamsey will be the president’s greatest legacy and for that matter, he has adopted a “no-nonsense approach to it.”



“I know President Nana Akufo-Addo is very firm on this issue of galamsey. This will be his legacy to the people, he is taking a no-nonsense approach to it,” Mr Alottey Jacobs noted.



Speaking on Peace F’s Krokrokoo Morning Show monitored by GhanaWeb on May 5, 2021, the former NDC Regional Chairman charged Nana Akufo-Addo to deal with any New Patriotic Party official who might be found spearheading illegal mining.



Also reacting to the arrest of some national security operatives who are alleged to have been involved in galamsey, Mr Alottey Jacobs stated that the law must be allowed to take its full cost should they be found guilty.

He said: “I want to make this passionate appeal, if there are some people from the Jubilee House who claim to be Security personnel and it is confirmed that they’re behind this, he (Nana Akufo-Addo) has to deal with them.”



“In Ghana, as you are doing your possible best, some people will be pulling you backwards by hindering you. That is the current state of Ghana. Some people think they’ve helped the party so they should take advantage of certain things."



He added: “I am happy that it wasn’t the National Security who busted them but the townsfolks. Sometimes we the citizens must fight to save our nation.”



