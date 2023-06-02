Aluta continua: Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong

Kweku Baako and Anas Aremeyaw Anas, insert is of MP Kennedy Agyapong

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading GUIDE newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has reacted to an adjournment granted by the Court of Appeal in a defamation suit he won against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

Agyapong applied to the court seeking leave to adduce fresh evidence in the case determined by the High Court in June 2020.



When the three-member court sat on June 1, they adjourned the case sine die stating one of the reasons for adjournment as “it could not hear the application as unfortunately the respondent, Affidavit in Opposition filed was not placed on the file of 2 of the panel members.”



In reacting to the decision, Baako posted a brief of the proceeding with the caption: “JUST AN UPDATE ON COURT MATTERS.



“...Motion For Leave To Adduce Fresh Evidence And Appeal Judgment Adjourned Sine Die!



“Me: Aluta Continua. Patience and Resilience shall triumph!”

Agyapong is filing for appeal in the wake of the Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng report that accused Kweku Baako of being into illegal small-scale mining and being a supporter of people into the illegal activity known as galamsey.



Background to case:



In June 2020, an Accra High court has ruled in favour of the veteran journalist in his case against Kennedy Agyapong.



The court gave the lawmaker a 30-day ultimatum to retract and apologise three times on the platforms he used to defame Kwaku Baako, among others describing him as a criminal.

The legislator also got a damage set at GH¢100,000 with cost of GH¢30,000.



Kweku Baako in 2018 sued Assin Central MP over defamatory comments on different occasions at an Accra-based radio station.



The lawmaker is quoted to have said “You [referring to the plaintiff], Anas and your lawyer, yeah, they are real evil guys [referring to the plaintiff and Anas] … Kweku Baako will collapse NPP’s government should he allow it. Have you seen what he started with Charlotte Osei…?”







